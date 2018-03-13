Joint Commission of JCPOA to convene in Vienna

TEHRAN, Mar. 13 (MNA) – According to the Twitter account of the European External Actions Service-EEAS, a regular meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actions (JCPOA) will take place in Vienna.

The Deputy Secretary General for Foreign Political Affairs of the European External Actions Service, Helga Schmid, will chair the regular Joint Commission of JCPOA’s meeting.

Representatives from China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States will attend the meeting, as well as Iran’s representative.

These regular meetings provide an opportunity to review implementation of the nuclear deal with Iran known as the JCPOA as far as nuclear issues and sanctions are concerned.

