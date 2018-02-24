US cannot set conditions for JCPOA

TEHRAN, Feb. 24 (MNA) – Referring to the United States’ threats against the nuclear deal, Iranian foreign minister said that a single member of a multilateral agreement cannot set conditions for it.

Mohammad Javad Zarif made the remarks in a conference at Tehran University's Faculty of Foreign Languages in the center of Iranian capital Tehran dubbed ‘Sacrifice is the Language of World Peace’ on Saturday.

The Iranian foreign minister criticized some states in the region for spending a huge amount of money on buying weapons from countries beyond the region, saying they were discredited and lost everything including their dignity for the sake of their security.

Referring to Iran’s nuclear deal with the world powers known as the JCPOA, Zarif said that Iran will not accept incorporation of any other issues like the alleged cyber security, human rights and IRGC economic activities in the JCPOA, saying that the nuclear deal is a multilateral agreement, therefore a single member cannot lay down any conditions for remaining in it.

He pointed out that the Americans set conditions for the deal in order to divert attention from their violating acts against the deal.

Iran’s foreign minister also highlighted that the international community agrees with Iran that the deal should be maintained and the United States should act in accordance with its obligations.

In another part of his remarks, Zarif ruled out any negotiations over Iran’s defense missile program, saying that Iran’s missiles are not negotiable.

The foreign minister expressed Iran’s readiness to start negotiations with the neighboring countries, highlighting that they are not ready for negotiations.

Zarif also commented on the situation in Syria, saying that the Iranian government has always wanted agreements reached in Astana talks to deescalate the tensions, but unfortunately, the terrorist groups continued their violent acts, and the United States continued its destructive policies in line with its economic goals and manipulated the local forces to occupy Syria’s oil rich areas.

He concluded his remarks by calling for de-escalation of violence in Syria, calling on countries to stop supporting Al-Nusra Front.

