EU, IAEA reaffirm support for JCPOA

TEHRAN, Feb. 9 (MNA) – The European Union and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) once again declared their support for the nuclear deal with Iran in their joint annual meeting in Vienna on Thursday.

According to a report by IAEA official website, during the 6th annual meeting of senior officials of EU and IAEA, the two sides reviewed progress achieved in working together on a range of nuclear activities and agreed to further enhance cooperation.

The IAEA reported added that the talks at the IAEA’s headquarters on Thursday, 8th of February, provided a forum for exchanging views on strengthening collaboration on nuclear safety, security, safeguards, sustainable development, nuclear energy research and increasing innovation. The two organizations welcomed the fruitful cooperation and progress achieved over the past years. They agreed to deepen cooperation in several areas, particularly in the promotion of nuclear applications for sustainable development.

The EU and the IAEA reaffirmed support for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) based on their respective mandates. The EU High Representative, as Coordinator of the Joint Commission established under the JCPOA, will remain in close contact with the IAEA regarding continued implementation of the agreement.

The IAEA report further added that the next Senior Officials Meeting is expected to take place in Luxembourg in early 2019.

KI/4223325