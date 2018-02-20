JCPOA, ‘significant pillar’ to guarantee global peace and security

TEHRAN, Feb. 20 (MNA) – Italy’s permanent envoy to the United Nations Sebastiano Cardie on Tuesday said that Iran’s nuclear deal dubbed “Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, JCPOA” is an important document which can guarantee peace and security in the international level.

In response to IRNA corespondent's question that Italy played the role of facilitator in implementation of Resolution 2231, he said, “under the Resolution 2231, which was approved in mid-July 2015 as a result of a landmark nuclear deal inked between Iran and P5+1 (the five permanent members of UN Security Council plus Germany), one member of the Council is selected in the beginning of year as facilitating body with the aim of performing widespread activities such as presentation of practical and feasible guidelines.”

The Council is duty bound to submit a comprehensive report to the UN on the way of implementation of this Resolution once every six months, he reiterated.

Europe and Italy are the facilitating bodies of UN-drafted Resolution 2231, he said, adding, “International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has also confirmed the implementation of Iran’s commitments every two and three months within the framework of the deal.”

In conclusion, Italy’s UN Envoy Sebastiano Cardie emphasized, “we see that the issue of North Korea is very complicated, sensitive and very difficult issue, so that Italy considers Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action as an important pillar for protecting global peace and security that should be maintained comprehensively.”

