US seeking revival of terrorist groups in ME, North Africa

TEHRAN, Feb. 21 (MNA) – In a meeting with Dutch FM in Tehran on Wednesday, the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) said that the US is trying hard to revive terrorist groups in the Middle East and north Africa region.

In the meeting which took place in Tehran On Wednesday, the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), Real Admiral Ali Shamkhani and the Netherlands Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag discussed the cooperation between Iran and the Netherlands in different fields and the latest developments in security area.

Real Admiral Shamkhani welcomed the expansion of bilateral relations between Iran and the Netherlands in all economic, commercial and political fields, saying Iran-EU relations will benefit the peace and stability in the world.

Iran’s SNSC head said that after the implementation of the Nuclear deal known as the JCPOA, there have been many opportunities to increase the level of trade and economic investment, especially in the fields of energy and technology.

Real Admiral Shamkhani condemned the United States’ efforts to undermine the nuclear deal, adding that the US National Security Strategy and Nuclear Doctrine are a major threat to global peace and in violation of the United Nations Charter.

Pointing out that ISIS has been destroyed in West Asia through cooperation and coordination between the Islamic Republic of Iran, Syria, Iraq and Russia, Iran’s SNSC head stressed that widespread evidence suggests the United States is trying hard to revive terrorist armed groups in the Middle East region and North Africa.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Real Admiral Shamkhani urged the European countries to stop Saudi Arabia’s killing of innocent people in Yemen.

Sigrid Kagg, in turn, expressed her gratitude to the Islamic Republic of Iran’s compliance with its commitments under the nuclear deal, saying the implementation of the deal will benefit the two nations of the two countries in political and economic fields.

She appreciated the role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in combating terrorism and organized crimes, adding that the Dutch government is seeking to expand its cooperation and expand investment in Iran's infrastructure sector.

