Leader’s top aide hails cultural relations with Netherlands

TEHRAN, Feb. 21 (MNA) – In a meeting with Dutch foreign minister in Tehran on Wednesday, Al Akbar Velayati praised existing cultural ties between Iran and the Netherlands, calling for further strengthening of bilateral relations.

The top adviser to Iran’s Leader, Ali Akbar Velayati met and talked with Sigrid Kaag in Tehran on Wednesday and discussed bilateral relations with him.

Velayati said “there are appropriate relations between the two countries in the field of culture, and we hope bilateral relations will structurally grow more and more.”

He further added that there are very good relations between Iran and the Netherlands which date back to 400 years ago.

The senior adviser to Iran’s Leader further stated “we have good memories of your positions towards Iran and, given the circumstances of our country, your stances are of great importance to Iran."

