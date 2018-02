TEHRAN, Feb. 21 (MNA) – Foreign ministers of Spain and the Netherlands who are on an official visit to Iran will meet and talk with the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) later today.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain Alfonso María Dastis Quecedo and his Dutch counterpart Sigrid Kaag arrived in Tehran on Tuesday night.

The two European foreign ministers are scheduled to meet with Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani in Tehran today afternoon to discuss bilateral, regional and international issues.

