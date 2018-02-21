Spanish, Dutch FMs arrive in Tehran for bilateral talks

TEHRAN, Feb. 21 (MNA) – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain Alfonso María Dastis Quecedo and his Dutch counterpart Sigrid Kaag arrived in Tehran on Tuesday night.

Accompanied by representatives of Confederation of Employers and the Spanish Chamber of Commerce, Alfonso Dastis arrived in Iran for a three-day visit.

The two European officials will meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and other officials of the Islamic Republic to discuss ways to boost and develop bilateral relations.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will also visit Iran in the coming days following a cancellation of a previously planned trip due to unrest in Iran.

LR/4233024