Mehrnews English
Thu 22 February 2018
Zarif meets with Dutch counterpart in Tehran
TEHRAN, Feb. 21 (MNA) – Iranian foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif received the visiting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands Sigrid Kaag in Tehran on Wednesday at the headquarters of the foreign ministry.
By: Shahab Ghayuomi
2018-02-21 18:45
