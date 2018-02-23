Iran aviation org. temporarily stops operating ATR 72 planes

TEHRAN, Feb. 23 (MNA) – Civil Aviation Organization of Islamic Republic of Iran (CAO.IRI) has announced that it stops operating the ATR 72 passenger planes built in 1993, after the latest plane crash.

According to Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization's announcement on Friday, until a comprehensive study into the causes of the recent plane crash is done, and in order to ensure flight safety of this type of passenger aircrafts, it is necessary to temporarily suspend the flights of Iran Aseman Ailines ATR-72 212 and 500 models.

The Aseman Airlines ATR-72, a twin-engine turboprop used for short-distance regional flying, went down on Sunday morning in a foggy weather, crashing into Mount Dena in southern Iran, killing all 66 people on board.

