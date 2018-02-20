Roads minister to be impeached over plane crash

TEHRAN, Feb. 20 (MNA) – Spokesperson of Parliament Civil and Development Commission Sodeyf Badri revealed the impeachment of the Minister of Roads and Urban Development Abbas Akoundi.

The impeachment of the roads minister came after a plane belonging to Aseman Airline, heading from Tehran to Yasuj, crashed a couple of days ago in Mt. Dena of Zagros mountain ranges, near Semirom in Isfahan Province.

Avoid explaining the main reasons behind occurrence of road and air accidents to the noble people and Parliament deputies and the way of poor management of these accidents as well as breaching his promise while taking vote of confidence in the Parliament have been cited as the main reasons behind impeachment of the minister, he maintained.

Some major parts of commitments of the roads minister with regard to overhauling public transportation fleet are yet to be implemented, he said, adding, “accordingly, the motion for impeachment of the roads minister will be kicked off in the Parliament next week.”

A part of rail and aviation accidents is related to the mismanagement, the spokesman criticized.

He expressed his deep regret over ART-72 plane crash belonging to Aseman Airlines and said, “expert-level studies conducted in this regard show that the plane was as old as 25 years.

Major part of critical problems occurred in rail, road and aviation industry strictly hinges on the mismanagement, he said, adding, “although the country is suffering from poor infrastructures, impact of maladministration should not be ignored in the outbreak of these accidents.”

He lashed out that the excessive life of aviation fleet in the country beyond the world average level and said, “unlike Iran, the average life of aviation fleet in the world stands at about 10 years but unfortunately, Aseman Airline’s ART plane was used for more than 25 years.”

Aseman Airline’s ATR-72 plane was flying from the Iranian capital, Tehran, to the southwestern city of Yasuj on Sunday when it disappeared 50 minutes into the flight around the town of Semirom in Isfahan Province.

