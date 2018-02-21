ME problems affecting European states: Velayati

TEHRAN, Feb. 21 (MNA) – Senior Adviser to Iranian Leader Ali Akbar Velayati warned the Europeans that worsening situation in the Middle East can worsen the conditions for the European countries as well.

“We are ready to exchange views for peaceful settlement of problems within the framework of the international law,” said Ali Akbar Velayati, the Iranian Leader’s senior advisor.

He made the remarks on Wednesday while meeting with Foreign Minister of Spain Alfonso Dastis in Tehran.

“Iran-Spain relations date back to 500 years ago and we have good memories of these ties,” said the Iranian veteran diplomat who acted as Iran’s foreign ministry for 16 years between 1981 and 1997.

“Our good ties with Spain were never strained by the margins of the war in the difficult years of the Imposed War and that’s why we never forget our old friends,” said the then-FM of Iran referring to the 1980-88 war imposed by Saddam’s Baathist regime against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“Our sensitive region needs a kind of global cooperation and contribution to resolve its important issues and we are happy that Europe in general and Spain in specific are following a different and positive policy and approach towards the countries of our region,” highlighted the Iranian Leader’s top aide on international affairs.

“Those who are unaware of the nuances of the region are inflicting damages more on themselves rather than on the region,” said Mr. Velayati.

“Today we are witnessing that after some years that the foreigners have been interfering in the region and the region has suffered gravely from these interferences, everybody has come to this conclusion that the solution of the regional problems is political and not military; in other words, the fate of the region should be decided by the people of this region and foreign interference should be prevented,” reiterated the Iranian official who also chairs the Azad University’s board of trustees.

“We saw that disruption in the region affected the whole Europe and even your country,” said Mr. Velayati addressing the Spanish top diplomat, referring to what terrorism and crisis in the Middle East brought for Europe; waves of refugees, and ISIL terror acts.

Mr. Dastis for his part, in this meeting, asserted that he was visiting Tehran with the intention to broaden friendly ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran and voiced hope that dialogues bring more peace in the region and the world.

“I agree with your idea for cooperation and exchange of views aimed to bring stability and serenity for the world and region, especially when it was asserted that the will is focused on political solution and not militancy.” He said.

YNG/4233223,4233201