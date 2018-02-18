Iran provides opportunities for India to ship its products

TEHRAN, Feb. 18 (MNA) – Former Deputy Foreign Minister for Asia-Pacific Affairs Ebrahim Rahimpour said here on Sunday that Iran’s route is significant for India to transport its products to other countries, adding, “presently, India uses Suez route for transporting its products but Iran’s route is of paramount importance for India both in terms of time and cost.”

Iran’s foreign policy after the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution has been focused on the independent countries, he reiterated.

He termed Asia as top priorities of Iran especially under President Rouhani and added, “after a landmark nuclear deal inked between Iran and 5+1 group (the five permanent members of UN Security Council plus Germany) in mid-July 2015, rosy and bright future was opened for the Islamic Iran in the international level.”

Turning to the outstanding status of India, Russia and China as three important powers in the world, he said, “Iran needs to expand its relation with these countries in a peaceful environment.”

However, Iran attaches great importance to broaden its ties with regional countries, Rahimpour emphasized.

Although current Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a religious, cultural and political figure, he has taken giant strides in economic field as well, he said, adding, “with the coordination made in this regard, trade volume between Iran and India will increase in the coming years.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the former deputy foreign minister pointed to the three projects of Chabahar Port, Zahedan-Chabahar Railway and Farzad-B oil project and said, “talks are underway between the two parties in order to complete construction operations of this three giant projects.”

In conclusion, Rahimpour once again pointed to the significant geographic situation of Iran and said, “Iran can pave suitable way for India for transporting its products via Iran to other world countries.”

