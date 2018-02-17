Rouhani: No disagreements with India

TEHRAN, Feb. 17 (MNA) – In a joint press conference with Indian Prime Minister, Iranian president emphasized that no disagreement lies between the two countries, adding, ‘Iran and India are determined and focused on developing ties.’

President Rouhani expressed his thanks regarding the reception of Iranian officials by Indian governments and people, adding that Indian PM’s visit to Iran was a major step toward developing and expanding bilateral ties that was followed by a surge toward mutual relations, a success whose results are visible today.

Rouhani said, "We appreciate the conjunction of two great civilizations in various India’s monuments. Yesterday I talked to Hyderabadi people at their Masjid, a building which itself represents the cultural and architectural convergence of our countries. This shows that our ancestors did their best to build a solid friendship and we must try to maintain it."

Expressing Iran’s wish to expand economic, cultural, political, and academic ties, Dr. Rouhani added," Indian government has offered valuable suggestion with respect to Chabahar-Zahidan railway and railway industry in general. I hope these decisions materialize very soon."

Iranian president emphasized the energy bilateral ties and added,"‘We had very constructive talks about facilitating economic ties in addition to better banking and trade relations which can generate positive cultural and economic results."

He also pointed out the bilateral talks and said, “We found no disagreements. Iran is firmly determined to develop the existing ties, so is India.”

Dr. Rouhani said,"‘We held talks about regional and international issues and found both sides in agreement on consolidating the JCPOA and multilateral ties in the region. Both Iran and India believe that Afghanistan must be safe and have similar views regarding Syria and Yemen. In our conversations, we found diplomacy as the solution to regional crises and insisted on putting an end to war and agreed to fight extremism through exchanging information and experiences."

Rouhani concluded that we hope that Tehran-Delhi relationships develop according to the decisions we just made.

