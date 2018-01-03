Ardabil ready to host Asian futsal championships

TEHRAN, Jan. 03 (MNA) – Deputy Head of the Iranian Football Federation Ali Kafashian said, upon agreement of the Asian Football Confederation, Ardabil city can play host to AFC Futsal Championship.

Kafashian made the remarks during a visit to Rezazadeh Stadium which is an all-seater indoor arena located in Ardabil, Iran.

“The stadium is capable of hosting AFC Futsal Championships as well as international Futsal events,” he underlined.

The official promised to submit a request to the AFC for holding AFC Futsal Championship and World Cup qualifiers in the northwest Iranian city of Ardabil in the coming year.

He however stressed that hosting international competitions has particular conditions adding “fortunately, Rezazadeh arena enjoys the quality of Thai stadiums in which World Futsal Championship was held.”

Deputy head of the Iranian Football Federation later noted that Ardabil was a touristic province and possessed desirable hotels and accommodations for teams.

Ali Kafashian has traveled to Ardebil to chair a meeting of Ardabil Football Association’s election committee.

Built in 2006 and with a capacity of 6,000 people, Rezazadeh Stadium is named after Olympic Gold medalist and world record weightlifter Hossein Rezazadeh.

