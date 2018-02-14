Iran’s Faghani to ref China-Korea match at AFC C’ship League

TEHRAN, Feb. 14 (MNA) – The Iranian referee team comprising Alireza Afghani has been announced by the AFC to judge today’s match between a Chinese and South Korean team at the 2018 AFC Champions League.

China’s Shanghai Shenhua and South Korea’s Suwon Samsung Bluewings from Group E will face one another today at the 2018 AFC Champions League.

The match will be judged by the Iranian men’s trio comprising Alireza Faghani as well as assistant referees Reza Sokhandan and Mohammad Reza Mansouri, the three of whom received FC Special Awards for Referees in 2016.

The 2018 AFC Champions League is the 37th edition of Asia's premier club football tournament organized by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), running through 16 Jan. to 10 November. The winners of the 2018 AFC Champions League will qualify as the AFC representative at the 2018 FIFA Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

On Tuesday evening, Iran’s Persepolis clinched an decisive win against Football Club Nasaf of Uzbekistan, defeating the Uzbek team 3-0 at the end of a Group C fixture played at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran.

Meanwhile, Iranian professional football club Esteghlal Tehran earned a two-all draw against Al-Rayyan Sports Club of Qatar in Group D.

