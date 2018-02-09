Iran crushes Uzbekistan to reach AFC Futsal C’ship final

TEHRAN, Feb. 9 (MNA) – Iran's men national futsal team has crushed Uzbekistan 7-1 in the 2018 AFC Futsal Championship to play with Japan in the final match.

In the match against the Central Asian country, Mehdi Javid scored three goals while Hossein Tayebi and Ali Asghar Hassanzadeh each scored twice for Iran.

The Iranian team had beaten Myanmar, China and Iraq at the group stage and defeated Thailand in the quarter-finals 9-1.

The defending champion Iran has already won a record of 11 championship titles.

The 2018 AFC Futsal Championship, which is the 15th edition of the games, opened on February 6 and will close on February 18 in Chinese Taipei.

