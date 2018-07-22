Iranian wrestlers win 2 bronze at intl. tourney

The three Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers attending the Vehbi Emre and Hamit Kaplan Wrestling tournament in Istanbul of Turkey retuned home with two bronze medals.

The international event which is part of the international ranking system for wrestling kicked off on July 19 and came to an end on July 22.

Ramin Taheri and Mehdi Aliyari of the Iranian squad collected a bronze medal each in the weight categories of 87kg and 97kg.

Amir Hossein Hosseini of Iranian outfit in the weight division of 97kg finished 5th in the tournament.

