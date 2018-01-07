Iranian ice climber stands 4th at world C'ships

TEHRAN, Jan. 07 (MNA) – Iranian ice climber Mehdi Taghi-Khani ranked fourth in World Youth Championships in Liechtenstein.

Taghi-Khani gained 12.92 points to stand 4th after rivals from Russia and France.

Seyed Emad Hosseini, other Iranian ice climber also stood 10th at the competitions.

Iran’s ice climbing team comprises Hosseini from Isfahan, Taghi-Khani from Qazvin and coach Mehdi Pahnavar from Ardebil in the competitions attended by 80 athletes from 10 countries.

The event started on January 6 and will end on January 7 in three age groups under 16, 19 and 22 years old. Iran’s team will face rivals from Switzerland, Russia, France, Liechtenstein and South Korea.

Liechtenstein is the third small country in central Europe that is bordered by Switzerland to the west and south and Austria to the east and north.

