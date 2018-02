TEHRAN, Feb. 11 (MNA) – Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani felicitated the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the advent of the 39th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution victory.

In a congratulatory message on Sunday, the Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani felicitated the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the advent of the 39th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution victory.

In other separate messages, Abdullah bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Deputy Emir of Qatar, and Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Prime Minister of Qatar, extended greetings on the occasion.

