Iranian envoy bids farewell to Qatar officials

Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Ali Sobhani, met and bid farewell to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani is the Emir of Qatar and Prime Minister of the country Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani on Monday.

In his meeting with the Qatari Emir, Sobhani appreciated the unparalleled support of the Emir of Qatar and described the relations between the two countries as historic and fraternal.

He noticed that further development of relations between the two countries as the success of the two nations of Iran and Qatar.

In his meeting with the Prime Minister, the outgoing ambassador emphasized the historical and fraternal relations between the two countries, he appreciated the support and efforts of the Prime Minister of Qatar to improve relations.

Sobhani became the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Doha in November 2016.



He previously served as Iran's ambassador to Lebanon and Jordan and as the director general of the West Asia (Middle East) department at the Iranian ministry of foreign affairs.

HJ/IRN84049014