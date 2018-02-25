Qatar's deputy PM, FM highly regards talks with Iran

TEHRAN, Feb. 25 (MNA) – Mohammad bin Abdularahman bin Jasim Al-Thani says dialogue with Iran is necessary, adding Iran is a reality in the region.

Qatari deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs made the remarks in an interview with the French Le Figaro, adding that the regional talks should be conducted in a civilized way, with respect to the sovereignty and collective security of all countries, different from policies pursued so far by Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

He stressed that tension in relations between Qatar and its neighbors is just one of the crises in the region, so they have to negotiate in order to achieve a common understanding. The dialogue should include all the countries of the region, including Iran and Turkey.

Mohammad bin Abdularahman bin Jasim Al-Thani also said that although there are differences between them and Iran, they should identify the issues and resolve them through dialogue.

