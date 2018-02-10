Pasteur Institute of Iran exports vaccines to region

TEHRAN, Feb. 10 (MNA) – Head of the Pasteur Institute of Iran (PII) Dr. Alireza Biglari says that the Iranian institute exports its medical products such as new rabies vaccines to the countries of the region.

The head of Iranian leading institute for health products and medical sciences recounted his institute's latest achievements in producing new vaccines and exporting to the countries of the region, the Public Relations Department of Inan's Ministry of Health reported on Saturday.

“Equipping the production lines of the human rabies vaccine with the system of quality control and the export of the products of this institute to the countries of the region are the new accomplishments of the Pasteur Institute of Iran,” said Dr. Alireza Biglari, the PII Head, on Saturday.

“In the last 6 months, good measures have been undertaken to enhance the infrastructures of production in the institute and the PII has managed to obtain the standard of pharmaceutical equipment in the section of antigen production and we have also planned to increase the production of hepatitis B vaccine,” recounted the official.

He also referred to obtaining the licenses for the production of Brucella and Salmonella diagnostic agents as the PII’s breakthroughs in the field of quality.

"The institute has succeeded in registering 11 patents domestically and is following the process to patent another case in abroad," the head of the Pasteur Institute of Iran stated.

He also added that the institute is negotiating with Chinese, Turkish, and Syrian partners to export technical knowledge, patent products, and invest in their countries.

