Syria to be released from terrorist groups soon

TEHRAN, Feb. 8 (MNA) – Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari said here on Wednesday that war-torn Syria will be released from terrorist groups very soon, adding, “recently, we were witnessing the complete failure of ISIL in Iraq as well.”

Speaking in Resistance Economy Headquarters in Kerman province, he congratulated the 39th victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution (Ten-Day Dawn ceremonies) and thanked the salient achievements taken by the provincial Governor-Generalship in this regard and said, “during eight years of Sacred Defense (Iran-Iraq war), our combatants tolerated many ups and downs in the battlefield with their jihadi spirit and managed to conquer the enemy.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the existing injustice in development of country as one of the main challenges and said, “livelihood is one of the serious problems that should be addressed fundamentally.”

Spiritual achievements of the Islamic Revolution should be taken into consideration than its material achievements, he said, adding, “despite conspiracies of enemies which are waging against the country, Islamic Iran enjoys acceptable peace and security in the world than other countries.”

He pointed to the salient achievements of the Islamic Revolution such as dissemination of cultural of resistance both in the region and world, development of movement of Islamic Awakening in the region and consecutive failure of enemies and global arrogance, etc. and said, “moreover spread of peace and justice in the country, the issue of resisting firmly against tyranny and oppression has been considered as the other achievement of the Islamic Revolution.”

He commemorated the name and memory of the founding father of the Islamic Revolution the late Imam Khomeini (RA) and said, “when the power of Iran was proved to the people across the world, people in Lebanon Iraq, Palestine and Syria followed up the pattern and resisted against enemy firmly.”

Jafari once again urged responsible officials to take effective steps in line with solving livelihood problems facing the noble people of the country.

MA/4222659