Islamic Revolution gives birth to ‘Resistance’ thinking

TEHRAN, Feb. 10 (MNA) – Ali Akbar Velayati, Secretary General of the World Assembly of Islamic Awakening, says that ‘Resistance’ thinking was born after the Islamic Revolution, adding it has had profound effects on the Islamic world.

Ali Akbar Velayati, Secretary General of the World Assembly of Islamic Awakening, made the remarks at a gathering in Tehran in commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the Iran’s Islamic Revolution on Saturday with foreign guests in attendance.

At the start of his speech, Velayati gave a summary of the Iran’s situation at the time of Shah, saying the country was in the hands of foreigners before the Revolution, adding that independence is a great achievements of the Revolution.

He elaborated more saying that during the final years of the Pahlavi regime, Iran's economy was completely dependent on foreign countries, noting that Iran’s economy was suffering from lack of an economic plan, lack of scientific progress, a high dependence on oil exports, incompetent agriculture, high levels of unemployment and GDP per capita, poor public health, aristocracy, unjust distribution of national income and a huge class gap, corruption, lavishness, economic inequality, and widespread poverty.

Velayati added that people could not stand that situation anymore, so they revolted against the regime, while Imam Khomeini led the Revolution, presenting a new government structure to the world.

Velayati then categorized the implications of the Islamic Revolution, saying that one of most valuable outcomes of the Revolution was rising an awakening and resistance discourse, adding that another achievement was spread of Islam to other parts of the world.

He went on to add that the Islamic revolution gave birth to the Resistance thinking, highlighting that the resistance thinking has had profound effects on the Islamic world, adding that it has changed the balance of power in the region.

In another part of his remarks, the Secretary General of the World Assembly of Islamic Awakening recounted the plight of Muslim countries, saying nobody accepts the occupation of the Muslim’s first Qiblah.

He later hailed the achievements by the Iraqi and Syrian governments in their fight against ISIL and condemned Saudis’ aggression on Yemen.

At end of his remarks, Velayati highlighted the great victories by the Resistance front in the region, warning that the United States alongside the Zionist regime and their allies in the region have plotted against the integrity of the countries.

