UK repeats US cyber-attack charges against Iran

Tariq Ahmad claimed that British government judges that Mabna Institute, affiliated to the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), in Iran was responsible for a hacking campaign targeting universities around the world.
By stealing intellectual property from universities, these hackers attempted to make money and gain technological advantage, he maintained.
The US Treasury Department said on Friday that it has put the name of 10 Iranian individuals and one institute on its sanctions list, alleging they have been involved in cyber-attacks against the US universities.
MA/82869923
Comment