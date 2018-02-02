US after violating JCPOA from beginning: Deputy FM

TEHRAN, Feb. 02 (MNA) – Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said on Friday that the Americans did not intend to abide by the letters of the JCPOA from the very beginning.

“The new US government intended from the very first to violate the deal and Trump has recently asked the Europe in non-diplomatic words to join US in opposing Iran,” said Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs on Friday.

The Iranian diplomat made the remarks while addressing the 29th meeting of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) in Tehran.

“This conference enjoy the contribution of more than 350 active Asian political parties and the experience of the last 18 years, so it is a valuable Asian entity which can help the resolution of problems in different parts of this ancient continent,” said Mr. Araghchi about the ICAPP.

“Iranian government is fully aware of the positive and beneficial role of the ICAPP and that was why a foreign ministry envoy signed a memorandum of understanding in 2013 with representatives from other Asian countries’ foreign ministries with the aim to support the activities of the ICAPP in hand with other Asian countries,” added the Iranian deputy foreign minister.

“The main merit of the ICAPP is the opportunity it provides to let dialogue create reciprocal understanding between nations and leaders of Asian countries through encouraging dialogue and cooperation between Asian parties.

“Dialogue with the priority of listening and understanding which mainly intends to amend reciprocal understandings and clearing misunderstandings is among the main tools to change traditional paradigms into alternative ones base on global contribution and learning,” highlighted the diplomat.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran entered a course of negotiations with the objective to build trust and clear a fabricated crisis and managed to take along step toward removing lack of trust and realizing a win-win approach to deals through following this principle,” he noted.

He then referred to the nuclear deal or the JCPOA (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) signed between Iran and Sextet on July 14, 2015 in Vienna and described it as an unprecedented diplomatic achievement and the only positive event of the crisis-hit region of the Middle East in the recent years.

“This agreement put an end to a 14 year unnecessary crisis and cleared the danger for a military confrontation which could have broad consequences for the region and the whole world,” asserted the Iranian diplomat.

“While the Islamic Republic of Iran has been fully abiding by the agreement in the last two years and it has been attested 9 times by the International Atomic Energy Agency and 4 times by the secretary general of the United Nations but unfortunately, the new US administration from the very beginning held animosity against this agreement and has breached from some of the main articles of the agreement despite the fact that all signatories of the agreement has been insisting on keeping this international pact in place,” he articulated.

Featuring a host of political figures from all around Asia, the 29th meeting of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) opened at the Hall of the Heads of States Summit on Friday.

YNG/4216808