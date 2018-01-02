Iran reopens border crossings with Iraq’s Kurdistan

TEHRAN, Jan. 02 (MNA) – Director of Parviz Khan border terminal announced that the gate with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has resumed activities as of today January 02.

Iran had closed its border gates with northern Iraq at the request of the Iraqi government and in response to an independence referendum held in Iraq’s Kurdish region.

“Tamarchin and Parviz Khan border crossings with Erbil and Sulaymaniyah that have been closed off by the formal request of Iraqi government, were reopened,” the consulate of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Erbil announced today.

Farid Haghpanah, director of Parviz Khan border point said the gate had been reopened on Tuesday morning and all customs procedures have been resumed in accordance with previous procedures.

Referring to the importance of the customs border for the economic activities and livelihoods of the inhabitants of the area, the official added that Parviz Khan border gate is considered the second largest customs clearance of the country in the field of foreign transit, and plays a very important role in exports and business of residents of border regions, in particular economic activists in these areas.

After shutting down of borders with Kurdistan Regional Government, Iranian Interior Minister Rahmani Fazli had told the media that after the stabilization of situation in Iraqi Kurdistan, Iran will open the border gates to the region.

“The two border gates of Parviz Khan and Tamarchin to Iraqi Kurdistan were closed considering the developments in the region but now that the issue has between solved the two border gates will get opened in the next couple of days,” said the Iranian minister earlier in December 2017.

Parviz Khan border point is the name of the main border trade center in the west of Iran. It was announced as an official international border control point on December 31, 2007. It is located north of the city of Qasr-e Shirin in Kermanshah province of Iran.

