Erbil using ISIL terrorists to exert pressure on Baghdad: MP

TEHRAN, Mar. 24 (MNA) - Iraqi Parliament's Security and Defense Commission Member Iskandar Watut warned Iraqi officials that PKK is setting up a new stronghold in northern Iraq.

Given the above issue, Iraq’s Kurdistan region owns thousands of ISIL terrorist groups in order to use them as a leverage against central government in Baghdad.

He added that the Iraqi Kurdistan region has held thousands of ISIL members at hand and only a handful of them have been handed over to Baghdad.

In conclusion, Iraqi MP said, “these members loyal to ISIL may even be used to carry out terrorist operations in Kirkuk in order to undermine the security situation of this province.”

MA/82870049