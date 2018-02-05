Iran’s capabilities proportional to threats

TEHRAN, Feb. 5 (MNA) – IRGC deputy commander says Iran has built its capabilities in accordance with the enemy’s threats.

Speaking at a coordination meeting in commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution at the Guardian Council’s office on Monday, IRGC Deputy Commander Brigadier General Hossein Salami said that anyone who has studied the Cold War would understand that Iran has been one of the few countries that has thwarted the domination of US and former Soviet Union at the height of their domination during the Cold War.

He went on to say that US has unsuccessfully tried with all its might to restore its influence over Iran from the pre-revolution days, noting that the fall of Iranian Shah's regime was a unique historical event.

Realizing that US has made use of all its resources against Iran, Salami said that Iran has developed proportional means to confront with the threats and it has successfully countered all enemy plots.

He noted that Iran’s enemies still continue to design more plots against Iran, the latest being their attempts to portray the Islamic Republic as a failed state that could not be a model for other countries. He stressed that Iran’s enemies have been unsuccessful because Iran continues to strongly move towards economic independence, self-reliance, self-sufficiency dependent on national production.

