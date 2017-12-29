Iraq rejects Arab league's accusations against Iran, Hezbollah

Iraq’s representative to the Arab Parliament, an Arab League body, voiced his reservation on a draft resolution to that end which condemned “Iranian interventions” in regional countries, while refusing to brand Lebanese hezbollah as a terrorist group, reported Iraqi News.
An opening speech by the council’s chairman, Meshaal bin Fahm al-Salami, accused Iran of “stoking sectarian conflicts in the region” and “arming and financing militants and terrorist groups at Arab countries” including in Yemen and Bahrain.
Iraq had taken a similar stance in November, when the Arab League adopted a resolution condemning Iran for the same accusations and categorizing Hezbollah as a terrorist entity.
Arab League is widely under the influence of Iran's regional rival Saudi Arabia.
