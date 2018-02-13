New scientific might of Iran emerging: Brig. Gen. Salami

TEHRAN, Feb. 13 (MNA) – Brigadier General Hossein Salami, the Deputy Commander of the IRGC, hailed the scientific progress of the IRGC-owned University of Imam Hossein displayed at a fair in Tehran.

“The Lusters of Change in the IRGC Fair is a demonstration of precise, deep, and complete road map to pave the way for a new scientific might, credit and power of our country,” said Brigadier General Hossein Salami, the Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

The Iranian commander made the remarks on Tuesday in Tehran on the sidelines of visiting a fair under the banner of ‘the Lusters of Change in the IRGC.’

“We are on the way to make a religious civilization of Islam which is capable to meet all contemporary needs of human kind in areas of materialistic and spiritual lives,” reassured Mr. Salami.

“To achieve a new civilization of Islam, we need to gain an international status of scientific superiority and credit in the world,” asserted the Iranian Brigadier General.

“We have to reach an acceptable maturity in culture and spirituality to mix it with other advancements of the society and reach, with both of them in hand, an advanced society with a balanced high-profile humanitarian and religious etiquette,” he underlined.

“In addition to planned and precise scientific endeavors, there are high prospects which root in the causes of the Islamic Revolution,” added the Iranian man of military.

“We are also witnessing a union of causes and realities in this fair to use it for creating a progressing force for the growth and change of the societies in the world,” said Mr. Salami.

