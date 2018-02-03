Lack of justice due to Zionist regime's continued oppression

TEHRAN, Feb. 03 (MNA) – Hamas representative in Tehran Khaled al-Qaddumi regretted the lack of justice due to the Zionist regime's continuing atrocities and oppression supported by the US.

Speaking at the 29th Meeting of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) Standing Committee, and the 2nd Special Conference on the Silk Road, Khaled al-Qaddumi noted that living peacefully together is of great importance and "we have to create a generation who can live together in peace and security."

"The laws are made based on belief and faith. Islamic rules will be completely implemented in a society just when justice is implemented there before," he added.

Islamic countries, he noted, should summon their ambassadors to the US to protest the UN, since there is no image for peace when there is no justice.

Khaled al-Qaddumi reiterated that we cannot expect justice while Zionist regime is continuing to its tyranny and is supported by the US.

