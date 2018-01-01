ICAPP can help resolve S China Sea dispute

TEHRAN, Jan. 01 (MNA) – Secretary Gen. of Islamic Coalition party said Mon. that the capacities of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) can be used to help resolve the South China Sea dispute.

Mohammad Nabi Habibi, Secretary-General of the Islamic Coalition Party, made the remark in a meeting with Vietnamese Ambassador to Tehran, Nguyen Hung Tach, adding “we are ready to lend our support in good will to the settlement of the South China Sea dispute.”

China is involved in territorial disputes in the South China Sea with Vietnam, Taiwan, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Brunei.

Habibi went on to add, “we have a lot in common with Vietnam on Asian policies, and are a member of ICAPP, therefore, in addition to the capacities of my party and our country, we will also try to use the capacity of ICAPP in resolving the South China Sea issue.”

The Vietnamese ambassador, for his part, hailed the good negotiations between the Iranian and Vietnamese delegations that took place on the sidelines of ICAPP.

He also stressed the need for a collective fight against terrorism in the region, underscoring the role of parties as a neutral mediator for reducing tensions and disputes.

MS/4188436