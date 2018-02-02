ICAPP addressers condemn extremism in Islamic world

TEHRAN, Feb. 02 (MNA) – During the 29th meeting of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) in Tehran many figures from around the world touched upon the political problems of the current world including extremism in the Islamic world.

“Dealing with problems caused by extremism is very difficult,” said Nafi Ali Nafi, the Head of African Political Parties Union, on Friday, while addressing the 29th meeting of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) in Tehran.

“Unfortunately, a movement has been born in the world to spread Islamophobia but the number of Muslims is multi-fold of them and specifically these extremist have not been successful on their agenda,” he asserted.

Another political figure addressing the event was Hossein Ali Khalil who heads the Central Office of Islamic Unity Party in Afghanistan. The Afghan politician asserted that extremism has roots in injustice and illiteracy.

“Extremist movements take advantage of religion and religious teachings instrumentally to excommunicate the followers of all other faiths and Islamic sects,” he maintained.

Referring to the role of all countries of the world to establish peace, Vidj Joulie, the Head of Dehlia Research Group addressed the Iranian parties and told them, “We need a leader like your Leader to create solidarity and unity and reach stable peace in cooperatin with each other.”

Featuring a host of political figures from all around Asia, the 29th meeting of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) opened at the Hall of the Heads of States Summit on Friday.

