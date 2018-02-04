Zarif receives Philippine pres. envoy in Tehran

TEHRAN, Feb. 04 (MNA) – Jose de Venecia, the Special Envoy of the Philippine president, met with Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif on Sunday in Tehran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met with the founding Chairman of the ICAPP Jose de Venecia, on Sunday in Tehran, at the Headquarters of the Iranian ministry of foreign affairs.

Former House Speaker Jose de Venecia, is the founding Chairman of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP), co-founder of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, and the Chairman of the International Association of parliamentarian for Peace (IAPP), and the Special Envoy of the Philippine president to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) and for International Dialogue.

During the meeting, the two sides underlined the need for bolstering and enhancing bilateral cooperation between Iran and the Philippines in areas of economy, energy, petro-chemistry and politics.

The 29th International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) started in Tehran on Friday.

The three-day event is being attended by some 100 leaders, secretary generals and senior officials of 40 parties and political organizations from 25 Asian countries, as well as officials from some regional and international organizations. This is the first time that Iran is hosting the ICAPP.

