Pres. Rouhani arrives in Kerman to inaugurate projects

KERMAN, Feb.1 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who is in Kerman for a provincial visit, promised that the projects, which will be inaugurated in the southeastern province today, will be unprecedented in the country’s recent years of progress.

“During my visit to Kerman today, highly significant projects will be inaugurated, which will mark one of the most unparalleled inaugurations in the recent years of the country’s progress, in terms of volume, value and credits,” President Rouhani told reporters upon his arrival at Sirjan Airport on Thursday.

Accompanied by a number of his cabinet's ministers, President Rouhani is slated to deliver a speech among the people of Sirjan, and inaugurate several mining projects in the province.

President Rouhani expressed hope that his visit would bring further growth and prosperity for the future of Kerman.

Rouhani’s visit had been scheduled for Monday, which was postponed to Thursday due to adverse weather conditions.

As part of his agenda, President Rouhani will visit Golgohar Mining and Industrial Company, and inaugurate a number of industrial projects in various parts of the province.

He will then attend a press conference later in the day to answer the media questions.

