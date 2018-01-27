Rouhani to visit Kerman on Monday

TEHRAN, Jan. 27 (MNA) – President Rouhani will travel to Kerman Province on Monday to inaugurate several mining projects.

President Rouhani will arrive in Kerman Province on Monday, where he is expected to inaugurate several mining projects and also to deliver a speech to residents of Sirjan. He is scheduled to deliver his speech at a Sirjan stadium at 09:30 Monday morning.

