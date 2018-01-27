President Rouhani will arrive in Kerman Province on Monday, where he is expected to inaugurate several mining projects and also to deliver a speech to residents of Sirjan. He is scheduled to deliver his speech at a Sirjan stadium at 09:30 Monday morning.
Rouhani to visit Kerman on Monday
TEHRAN, Jan. 27 (MNA) – President Rouhani will travel to Kerman Province on Monday to inaugurate several mining projects.
