Pres. Rouhani to visit India next month

TEHRAN, Jan. 31 (MNA) – Indian media are reporting that Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is scheduled for a state visit to India later next month.

Rouhani's visit is scheduled to take place after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from another trip to West Asia, including Palestine, UAE and Oman, The Times of India reported on Wednesday.

India and Iran have started operations of Chahbahar port, giving Afghanistan a route to the sea bypassing Pakistan.

On 25 Dec., Iran’s president signed into force the Chabahr international transport and transit corridor agreement between the governments of Iran, Afghanistan and India.

The media outlet stressed that India regards Iran as one of its more important partners in the Persian Gulf region, seeing it as the natural regional power.

According to Vessels’ Tracking Information Center, Indian Essar Oil’s privately-funded Refinery imported 139,400 barrels of oil per day (BPD) from Iran in Dec. 2017, showing a significant twofold increase as compared to a month earlier.

The Indian PM Modi made a historic visit to Iran in May 2016, making it the first visit of an Indian prime minister to Iran after 15 years, which gained further significance following the implementation of nuclear deal and the lift of international sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

During the visit, the two sides signed various MoUs and agreements in the areas of economy, investment, trade, transportation, development of ports, culture, scientific and academic cooperation.

