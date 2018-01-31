Parl. ratifies general outlines of national budget bill

TEHRAN, Jan. 31 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament on Wed. approved the general outlines of the country’s proposed budget bill for the next Iranian fiscal year (March 2018-March 2019), after having rejected it on Sunday.

The general outlines of the bill were ratified with 182 votes in favor, 73 against and six abstentions, out of the total 262 lawmakers present during the session.

Following this ratification, the details of the bill will be reviewed and put to vote next Saturday, March 5.

On Sunday, Lawmakers voted 120 to 83 against the bill, with 9 abstentions, out of the total of 216 available votes. This was the first time in the history of Islamic Republic of Iran that the Parliament rejected the general outlines of a proposed budget.

Lawmakers were particularly against the budget’s plan to increase price of fuel and other energy carriers in order to generate revenues for what it calls creating job and providing financial resources for paying cash handouts.

MS/IRN82814533