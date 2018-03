VIDEO: 'Revoking Nationality in Bahrain'

TEHRAN, Mar. 17 (MNA) – A short film on "Revoking Nationality in Bahrain" was displayed in the event Statelessness and Revocation of Citizenship in PGCC on Friday in Geneva. Bahrain is guilty of have revoking the citizenship of hundreds of people as part of the ruling Al Khalifa regime’s oppressive measures.