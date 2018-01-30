US presence in Iraq sign of their occupation

TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (MNA) – Hezbollah al-Nujaba Secretary General Sheikh Akram al-Kaabi said “if the Americans don’t leave Iraq, we will consider them occupiers."

Responding to the aggression of American forces, Sheikh Akram al-Kaabi warned that if the Americans don’t leave Iraq, we will consider them occupiers.

Sheikh Akram al-Kaabi, responding to the attack on Iraqi military and non-military automobiles by the American helicopters in al-Baghdadi region in al-Anbar province on Saturday, January 27, called it an evidence for the continuation of the evil plans for destroying Iraq by the American forces based in the border regions between Iraq and Syria.

Akram al-Kaabi maintained “although the defeated ISIL terrorists easily penetrate into Iraq, the American forces still keep on attacking the Iraqi fighters."

Stating that “their presence is of no help to Iraq and its population”, he said “they have frequently caused the destruction of the country and the reinforcement of the terrorists and enemies."

The top official of the al-Hashd al-Shahbi (the Iraqi Popular Mobilisation Forces), pointing out that the American forces’ colonialist plans will end after they all are expelled from Iraq, said “if the American forces remain in Iraq though it is cleared form the terrorists, it will be illegal, religiously inappropriate and non-patriotic."

Sheikh Akram al-Kaabi added “it is vital that their stealing the wealth of the country and their penetration to all economic, military and even political sectors end."

He asked all the patriot Iraqi politicians to act regarding the expelling of the American forces from Iraq through fast adoption of clear positions.

LR/PR