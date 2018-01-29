Flights resume in Tehran after heavy snow

TEHRAN, Jan. 29 (MNA) – All runways are open and flights resumed at Mehrabad and Imam Khomeini airports in Tehran Mon. morning after two days of heavy winter snow and limited visibility that caused flight cancellations.

Flights into and out of Tehran resumed at the Mehrabad Airport at 10:00 AM local time despite the frost and extreme cold.

Flights at Imam Khomeini Airport, located 30 kilometers southwest of Tehran, resumed at 11:00 AM local time.

Officials were prompted to close runways and cancel flights at Tehran’s two international airports due to massive winter snow that swept across the capital for the last two days.

The heavy snow also caused school closure for two days. The snowfall has stopped since Monday morning and the forecast has predicted cold but sunny weather for Tuesday, with the temperature dropping as low as minus 10C.

MS