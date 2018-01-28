Snow boosts winter tourism in Tehran

TEHRAN, Jan. 28 (MNA) – Director General of the Cultural Heritage of Tehran Province said that Tehran is now ideally positioned to host winter tourists after the heavy snowfall.

Director General of Cultural Heritage of Tehran Province Majid Mahdavi said tourists center in Tehran should take advantage of ongoing heavy snowfall in Tehran, especially in Tehran's northern mountains.

He said that the capital’s tour operators should offer winter tour packages for Iranians who may wish to visit Tehran. He said that tourism centers in Tehran’s northern mountains should gear up Telecabin and other facilities to receive winter tourists from Tehran and the adjoining cities. He assured that his office will offer the necessary support and assistance to the tour operators.

He added, “Next year, we will definitely hold the winter tourism festival in Tehran with the support of the private sector.”



