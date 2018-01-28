پارسی
Sun 28 January 2018
Tehran embraces first heavy snow of winter
TEHRAN, Jan. 28 (MNA) – The first heavy snow of winter has fallen in Tehran, which has shut the schools and airports causing low temperature. The snow is currently falling since Saturday night.
By: Shahab Ghayyoumi
2018-01-28 08:55
