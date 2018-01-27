Jaberi meets Pres. Assad in Syria

TEHRAN, Jan. 27 (MNA) – Iran’s FM Special Assistant in Political Affairs, Hossein Jaberi Ansari, held talks with Syrian President Bashar Assad in Damascus on Saturday.

Iran’s Foreign Minister's Special Assistant in Political Affairs, Hossein Jaberi Ansari, who is in Damascus for a two-day visit, met and held talks with Syrian President Bashar Assad on Saturday.

Jaberi Ansari is also scheduled to meet with a number of other Syrian officials during his two-day stay.

The visit comes at the heels of Jaberi’s meeting with Putin’s Special Envoy to Syria Alexander Lavrentiev and Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önall in Sochi last week, during which the three sides discussed the latest arrangements in preparation for the national congress for peace in Syria.

The Syrian People’s Congress is slated to be held in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi on February 1st.

