Iranian deputy FM, Syrian counterpart discuss Syria on phone

TEHRAN, Jan. 14 (MNA) – Hossein Jaberi Ansari, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Arab and African Affairs, and Faisal Mekdad, the Syrian Deputy-Foreign Minister, had a telephone conversation on Sunday.

The two diplomats conferred on the latest development in the Syrian crisis, Astana Peace Process, and the National Dialogue Congress in Sochi.

Russia, together with Iran and Turkey, has been mediating the Astana peace process aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the crisis in Syria.

As part of the Astana format, the Russian resort city of Sochi is to host a congress towards the end of January to pave the way for constitutional reforms in Syria.

