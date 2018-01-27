‘With Me’ to vie at Cinequest Filmfest.

TEHRAN, Jan. 27 (MNA) – Iranian short ‘With Me’ directed by Azadeh Ghochagh has been accepted into the competition section of 28th Cinequest Film Festival in San Jose, California.

Iranian short film ‘With Me’ directed by Azadeh Ghochagh has been selected out of over 1,750 film titles from 120 countries to compete in the competition section of the American film festival.

The five-minute, black and white film is the indecisive story of a girl who ran from her past.

The Cinequest Film Festival is an annual independent film festival held in San Jose, California. Cinequest awards the annual Maverick Spirit Awards. The festival has over 130 World or US premieres from over 30 countries.

The 28th edition of the event will be held on February 27 – March 11, 2018.

MS/4210830