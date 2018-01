TEHRAN, Jan. 31 (MNA) – Iranian animated piece ‘We’, directed by Fatemeh Fadaei Darestani, has been accepted into the semi-finalist section of 2nd San Mauro International Film Festival (STIFF) in Italy.

‘We’, written and directed by Fatemeh Fadaei Darestani, narrates the story of two sisters who are trapped under the debris and are waiting for their father to come and save them.

The three-minute animation has taken part and been awarded at several national and international festivals.

The San Mauro Torinese Internatioanl Film Festival (STIFF) will run its second edition on May 23 – 25, 2018, in Turin, Italy.

MS/4214582