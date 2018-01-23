US seeking to maintain conflicts in West Asia

TEHRAN, Jan. 23 (MNA) – Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi, Leader’s top military aide warns of new Saudi-US-Israeli plots in the region and said, “US is currently maintaining hubs of conflict and using these conflicts to stimulate disputes in the region as well.”

In a special televised interview in IRIB Channel II, he pointed to the crimes committed by ISIL terrorist group in Iraq and Syria and said, “the terrorist group could spread war in various parts of neighboring Syria for 82 months at the unsparing material and political support of Zionist regime, US and some reactionary Arabic countries.”

However, ISIL tried to create a safe and secure atmosphere for the Zionist regime and made it utmost efforts to destroy the resistance movement as well, he reiterated.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Safavi pointed to ISIL’s inhumane crimes and said, “relying upon the assistance of the Almighty God, ISIL’s heinous plots were doomed to failure under the auspices of unflinching cooperation and interaction of Iran and Russia particularly.”

Islamic Republic of Iran will succeed if it can form a coalition with Iraq and Pakistan and other countries against US policies especially in West Asian region, he said, adding, “the coalition should be formed in the presence of governments and nations against spread of tension by the US government in the region.”

Turning to Saudi Arabia’s spread of war in Yemen, he said, “with its wrong strategy taken in Yemen, Saudi Arabian government could not attain its malicious objectives in this impoverished country,” the major general maintained.

To conclude his remarks, Leader’s top aide said, “the global and regional power of US and Zionist regime is on the verge of fall, so that all their malicious objectives will fail in every parts of the world confidently.”

